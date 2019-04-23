Khloe Kardashian Implies She and Tristan Thompson ‘Could Have Made It Work’ in Shady Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is sending a strong message to ex Tristan Thompson about the end of their relationship.

Tuesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a telling quote on Instagram seemingly referencing the end of her relationship with the father of her 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson, which was prompted after she accused him of cheating on her with former family friend Jordyn Woods.

“The saddest thing about our story is that we could have made it work,” a quote Kardashian shared in her Instagram Story reads. “If you cared about me like I cared about you, you would have fought for me. But you didn’t.”

It concludes, “So it’s clear, I was right every time that I told you that I loved you more. You always denied it and said you loved me more, but I guess now we know.”

While Woods denied anything more than a drunken kiss occurred between her and the NBA player when news broke in February that they were spotted getting cozy at a party together, Thompson had a history of cheating on the mother of his youngest child. Shortly before True was born in April 2018, the Cleveland Cavaliers player was photographed making out with a woman at a party, leading fans to wonder if Kardashian would kick him to the curb before their baby was even born.

The two agreed to work out their issues for their daughter, but after the allegations surfaced about Woods—who had been half-sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend for years—Kardashian called things off seemingly for good.

“Tristan is equally to blame, but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter,” she wrote on Twitter about initially blaming Woods for the incident.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a roller coaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” she added the following day. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me [and] humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time. What’s been harder [and] more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love [and] treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

