Why Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Believes Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Explanations

While fans may be bewildered by reports that Khloe Kardashian has “basically forgiven” Tristan Thompson of his alleged cheating transgressions, she reportedly has good reason to believe his explanations.

HollywoodLife reports that Thompson told Kardashian he was “set up” and that things “aren’t as they seem.”

“Khloe has basically bought Tristan’s story and excuses hook line and sinker, and right now she has no intention of leaving him at all,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife. “Tristan insists he was set up, and that things aren’t as they seem. He insists that he loves Khloe — she’s the only woman he wants and that he would never cheat on her. Khloe is choosing to believe him — for now at least — and she’s made it clear to her sisters that it’s up to her what she does, and not their decision.”

The insider added that Kardashian may be overlooking Thompson’s alleged cheating because she’s simply so happy to be a new mom.

“Having a baby has always been Khloe’s dream, and she is determined not to let anything ruin it,” the source said. “Their little girl is absolutely beautiful, and Khloe is filled with love for her, and for Tristan, so she’s giving him the benefit of the doubt for the sake of their new family.”

As previously reported, photos and videos of Thompson appearing to cheat on Kardashian at various times throughout her pregnancy were published not even 48 hours before Kardashian gave birth to their first child together.

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their baby girl in a hospital outside Cleveland, Ohio early Thursday morning.

Although Kardashian is reportedly “devastated” by the allegations, she has reportedly already forgiven Thompson for his alleged transgressions.

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” a source told PEOPLE.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source continued. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

Thompson was reportedly in the delivery room when Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, whose name is yet to be released. Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and best friend Malika Haqq were also reportedly by her side throughout the birth.

Some members of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family don’t share Kardashian’s forgiving attitude, however, as Kim and Kourtney reportedly felt “sick” with Thompson in the delivery room.

According to a source close to the situation, “Kim and Kourtney flew out as soon as Khloe went into labour – they’d never miss the birth of her first child.”

“It was so hard [to be there] with all the cheating allegations,” the source told the Daily Mail. “Kim and Kourt aren’t known for holding back on their opinions, especially on someone who’s hurt their sister, but they were acting like nothing had happened.”

“They didn’t want to spoil the most magical day of her life, so nobody tried to bring up the cheating rumours,’ the source continued. “Everyone was totally focused on the baby girl.”

Ultimately, the source said that Kim and Kourtney “wanted the birth to be stress free and as relaxed as possible,” though they felt “sick at the rumors and what Tristan could have done to Khloe… they promised to be nice.”

“It’s telling that while Kris and Kylie [Jenner] were quick to congratulate Khloe publicly on social media, Kim and Kourtney haven’t said anything,” the source added. “They’re incredibly happy for Khloe, but it’s the worst timing for Tristan to be accused of cheating on her.”