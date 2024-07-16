Kevin Costner and Jewel's Relationship Timeline, Explained

Kevin Costner has been through two bitter divorces, paying major settlements in both. But has The Bodyguard star given up on love? According to the rumor report, he hasn't. Many believe the actor has his eyes set on singer Jewel. But both have shot down rumors in their own way. Here's what's been going on between the reported longtime friends since Costner's very public divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

Kevin Costner reportedly blindsided by divorce After 18 years of marriage, Baumgartner wanted out. In the Spring of 2023, she filed official paperwork. Her actor husband was repeatedly filming a project elsewhere and had no idea a split was coming. A source told The US Sun, as reported by Yahoo News: "Kevin was so shocked. Christine has since made him look terrible and has continued to do so," with a separate source adding that he was "stunned by Christine's actions" as he didn't "want the divorce, and he would take her back."

Divorce gets contentious Not too far after the divorce filing, money became a major factor. Baumgartner wanted hundreds of thousands in child support and spousal support, which Costner felt was to fund her reported lavish lifestyle and obsession with plastic surgery.

A settlement is reached After months of court battles, a judge ordered Costner to pay about $63,000 per month for their three children. Baumgartner had sought about $175,000 per month, as reported by The Associated Press.

Jewel says her happiness isn't because of a man After nearly two decades of marriage and three minor children, the actor's divorce was finalized. And Jewel had been spotted with Costner, peaking interest regarding whether they were a couple. But Jewel refused to be placed in a box. "I found love, and I'm not talking about Kevin's. I'm so happy, irrelevant of a man. It has nothing to do with being in a relationship or not being in one," she told PEOPLE, as reported by USA Today. "I'm more inspired now than I've ever been in my life. The most since I was like 19 or 20 years old.

Kevin Costner shuts down Jewel romance rumors About a month after Jewel spoke about things, Coster revealed the true status of their relationship. "No, Jewel and I are friends. We've never gone out, ever," he said in an interview with Howard Stern. "She's special, and I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that's what we have. She's special to me. She's beautiful enough to go out with."