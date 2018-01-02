Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Dance Their Way Into New Year

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick decided to dance their way into 2018.

The 59-year-old actor took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve to give fans a glimpse into how he and Sedgwick were welcoming in the new year. Sharing a video of his wife dancing to the Four Tops’ I Can’t Help Myself, Bacon claimed that he and Sedgwick “tend to tear it up on New Years Eve. As you can see it’s getting crazy here. We are 10 minutes away from pj’s Love and peace in 2018.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of the couple were eager to share the joy of ringing in a new year.

“To my two fav actors of all time and their family. May your 2018 be filled with love, laughter and much more dancing,” one person commented.

“Yep, that’s the way to do it on NYE! Happy New Year!” wrote another.

Another person even suggested that maybe Sedgwick would make a good addition to ABC’s Dancing With the Stars in 2018, writing, “Maybe Dancing with the Stars is in her future? You two would be great!”

While Sedgwick appearing on the hit dance competition is just hopeful wishing, Bacon has a big project in the works in 2018. In September, the 59-year-old confirmed that Tremors, the classic horror movie featuring terrifying worms, was going to make it to the small screen. Currently, there is only a pilot in production, but the series is aiming for an eventual series order for SyFy.