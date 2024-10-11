TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s Cause of Death Revealed

TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s cause of death has been revealed. A week after the social media star’s husband shared the heartbreaking news that Grigg passed away on Oct. 4 at the age of 25, a representative for Grigg’s family confirmed to Today on Thursday that she died after suffering complications from asthma and Addison’s disease.

Also called adrenal insufficiency, Addison’s disease is an uncommon chronic condition that occurs when the body doesn’t produce enough of the cortisol and aldosterone hormones, according to the Mayo Clinic. Sufferers of Addison’s disease can experience adrenal failure, which can be life-threatening.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A TikTok star boasting more than 1.3 million followers, Grigg was open about her health struggles. In a March Instagram post, the Texas-based influencer shared photos from a hospital bed, writing, “my good days may look different than yours but my bad days remind me how precious the good ones of mine truly are,” as she shared that she had received a “forever diagnosis.” Grigg did not disclose her diagnosis, but again opened up about her health struggles in an August TikTok video when she told her followers, “I feel like I’m fighting for life every day. When I didn’t necessarily know what was wrong with me, I’d be in bed in pain just wishing to be dead because I just wanted it to end and I don’t necessarily feel that way now.” She shared that she became sick shortly after marrying her husband Cameron Grigg in 2023.

Cameron announced Grigg’s passing in an Oct. 5 Instagram tribute, writing that it was “so sudden and unexpected.” He said that she remained in the hospital for organ donation. Although Cameron did not provide further information, he praised his wife for her bravery throughout her health battles.

“No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartbreak, especially at our age,” he shared. “She is the most brave and strong woman I know, and her confidence in the Lord outweighed every other circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours. I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there.”

Cameron, who also asked his followers to donate to a GoFundMe to help with the family’s expenses, added, “I cling to the fact of knowing that we will be seeing her again! And we will be able to spend all of eternity together!”