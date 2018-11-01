Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Settle Divorce

Kendra Wilkinson is one step closer to finalizing her divorce from husband Hank Baskett.

According to The Blast, the reality star and her estranged former NFL player husband have settled the details of their divorce, including custody, support, property, and have submitted it to a judge for approval.

Earlier this month, the 33-year-old Kendra on Top star gave an update on the status of their split, tweeting on Oct. 15 that she had “signed my last divorce paper.”

Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal. 😪. I gave it all i got. Truly did. Im beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) October 15, 2018

Wilkinson had initially filed for divorce in April after nearly nine years of marriage. Just a day later, Baskett filed his own papers, both parties citing “irreconcilable differences” for the split, listing their date of separation as Jan. 1, 2018, and requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children: son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 4. Baskett also requested “reserve for future determination the issue of support payable to” both parties.

Just hours before filing the documents, Wilkinson had confirmed in an Instagram post that she and Baskett had split.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she captioned an image of herself and Baskett.

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” she continued.

“Sometimes love looks funny,” she wrote. “We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.”

“[You] will [probably] see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed,” she concluded the post.

The former couple had tied the knot in 2009, though their marriage was rocked by scandal in 2014 when Baskett allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant with their second child. Baskett eventually admitted to being in a room with the model, but maintained he didn’t “engage” in anything.