Hank Baskett Receptive to Kendra Wilkinson Reconciliation: ‘Always Leave the Door Open’

Following weeks of rumors, Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett filed for divorce earlier this month. But the two have been spending time together in recent days for their children and now Baskett says the door is always open for reconciling.

When TMZ spotted Baskett at LAX, the retired NFL player was asked if there was any chance of the couple getting together.

“You always leave the door open for that, always,” he told the site.

When asked if they would get together out of love for each other or if it would be just to help their children, he replied, “I would say both.”

The interview came after The Blast reported on Friday that the couple are “attempting to work things out.” Sources close to the couple said “things are getting better between them,” but it is still too early to tell if they will call off the divorce.

Wilkinson formally filed for divorce on April 6, listing the date of separation as Jan. 1, 2018. Baskett filed his response on the same day. Both listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The couple was married for nine years and are parents to son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3. Their marriage already survived a 2014 cheating scandal, when Baskett allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Wilkinson was pregnant with Alijah.

Since filing for divorce, the couple has been seen together with their children. On April 8, they were at a soccer game for Alijah.

“They put on a good front and smiled and laughed, watching Alijah play soccer,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. “They all seemed pretty happy and relaxed. Hank’s parents were with them. Kendra drove Alijah and Hank drove with Hank Jr. and his parents.”

“She’s trying really hard to be strong for her kids,” another source told PEOPLE Magazine. “Her family is making her happy right now, as well as her close friends. She’s had some great lighthearted moments recently and that’s been so helpful.”

Wilkinson issued a statement on the divorce on April 6, in which she called Baskett a “beautiful man” and said she will “forever love” him.

“Sometimes love looks funny,” the 32-year-old Wilkinson said. “We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again…I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewellery but our hearts will always be real.”