Source: Kendra Wilkinson Marriage to Hank Baskett Was ‘Never the Fairytale She Wanted’

Amid reports that Kendra Wilkinson has filed for divorce from husband Hank Baskett, one source says their marriage was never the kind of fairytale relationship Wilkinson imagined for herself.

“The marriage was never a walk in the park. They had a lot of issues, whether it was his lack of longevity in his career to his Super Bowl fiasco to her postpartum depression to his infidelity to money and career problems…It just never was the fairytale she wanted,” a source close to Wilkinson told PEOPLE.

Wilkinson, 32, and Baskett, 35, wed in 2009 and share son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3. Their marriage was rocked by scandal in 2014 when Baskett allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Baskett has moved out of the couple’s home as he and Wilkinson prepare to file for separation.

Speaking about the difficulties the pair faced over the years, the source said. “They fought a lot…but the cheating rocked her because if anything what she thought she had was her sexuality and Hank’s devotion.”

The insider added that the couple “never grew to the next level.”

“He just ended up being such a dud and it frustrated her. They never grew to the next level. It was always her driving the career and fame and money. It stopped working around 2014 and they held on but that’s when it went downhill,” the source added.

Wilkinson appeared in tears on social media on Monday as she told fans about her and Baskett’s marital difficulties.

The former Playboy model shared a brief message on Monday morning, alluding to a particularly challenging day ahead.

Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today i will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, my rebirth begins. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 2, 2018

“Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life,” Wilkinson wrote on Twitter. “Today I will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, my rebirth begins.”

This message came around the same time the Kendra On Top personality took to her Instagram story in tears. She opened up about the end of her marriage and thanked all those who have supported her.

“Ten years. I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough,” Wilkinson said. “I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared, but I have to get strong for my kids. I will.”

She added, “Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment. Every little ounce of love helps. Thank you.”

News of troubles began when the former Girls Next Door personality shared a series of black-and-white selfies with overlaid messages like “life isn’t making any sense to me right now” and “I need to love myself again.”

In February, Wilkinson admitted on Instagram that she and Baskett were going through marital troubles.

The post came in response to tabloid article claiming Wilkinson was “faking” marital issues so WE tv would give Kendra On Top a seventh season on the network. The model/actress took to the photo’s caption to blast the magazine and explain the truth of the matter.

“1. How do u fake marital problems? Makes absolutely no sense,” Wilkinson wrote. “2. Yes we are having issues. 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years. 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted ’til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what I wanted but was a part of my journey and story.”

She continued, “5. These issues Hank (and) I are having in our home which we are tryin(g) to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family. 6. My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions [because] the last thing I want to do is hurt Hank.”

She then shared hopes for the future, telling fans she wants to be “fun Kendra” once again.

“7. I hope to get back to the fun Kendra you all know,” she wrote. “That’s all I want [and] aim for. I hate drama!!! Thank you all for your support and understanding me at this time. I’ve been in a lot of therapy lately [and] hope all gets resolved for me, Hank, kids and even for TV.”