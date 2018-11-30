Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Divorce Stalls Due to Paperwork Error

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett have hit a roadblock in their divorce proceedings.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the former couple’s ongoing divorce has temporarily been stalled due to a paperwork error reportedly a result of a mishap on Wilkinson and Baskett’s divorce filings.

The outlet reported that the former couple, who had been married for nine years prior to their separation, entered the wrong jurisdiction date on their documents. They had also failed to check a box on a separate section of the legal papers.

News of the temporary hold comes less than a month after it was revealed that Wilkinson and Baskett had reached a settlement, including on custody, support, and property, and had submitted it to a judge for approval. Details of the settlement, which were awaiting approval from a judge, had not been disclosed at the time.

The Kendra on Top star had filed for divorce in April, alluding to the separation in a post on Instagram just hours earlier.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she wrote. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

“Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real,” she continued.

“[You] will [probably] see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed,” she concluded the post.

Just a day after her filing, Baskett also filed divorce papers. Both parties cited “irreconcilable differences” for the split and listed their date of separation as Jan. 1, 2018. Both had also requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children: son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 4. Baskett had also requested in his filing “reserve for future determination the issue of support payable to” both parties.