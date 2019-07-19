Kelly Ripa Reveals Throwback Picture from Her Honeymoon With ‘Baby Face’ Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for over 20 years, which means they both have a wealth of throwback photos to share, which, luckily for her fans, Ripa often does on social media.

This week, the talk show host posted a throwback snap of her husband on their honeymoon that finds Consuelos, who would have been around 25 at the time, gazing at the camera with the Italian coastline in the background.

“[Throwback Thursday] 1996 Capri,” Ripa wrote before referencing the recent FaceApp craze alongside hashtags, baby face and daddy. “This is NOT the reverse of the old age app it’s [Mark] on our honeymoon.”

“Rocking that netted shirt,” Consuelos commented, referencing the mesh top he was wearing in the snap.

Ripa recently shared another European throwback of her whole family, sharing a photo of her husband and their children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, standing in front of a rock wall along the water. That was followed by a second photo of the family in the same spot years later, with Ripa joking in French in her caption that the wall had suddenly become a lot smaller.

Ripa and Consuelos tied the knot in 1996 after meeting on the set of the soap opera All My Children. Ripa was already starring on the show when Consuelos was brought in as her character’s love interest.

“I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him,” Ripa explained to Bruce Bozzi on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show Lunch with Bruce last year. “I knew when I saw his photograph.”

“[Casting director Judy Blye Wilson] showed me his picture and, Bruce, I’m not this person, at that point I was not a hopeless romantic. I never thought about getting married, it never occurred to me that I would grow old with someone,” Ripa recalled. “I just thought I would be living my single girl life in the city and sort of like moving. You know, if I needed to up and move to a location, I could do that. I had no responsibilities and I was earning a good living on this soap opera because I was there for almost seven years before Mark got there…I was a baby when I got the job.”

“When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before — like I saw it,” she continued. “And I don’t believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment.”

