Kelly Ripa Roasts Husband Mark Consuelos for Comments He Made While She Gave Birth

Kelly Ripa jabbed her husband Mark Consuelos for not being entirely supportive while she was in labor. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host responded to a headline about a man asking women what was one thing their partners did to help while they were giving birth. According to Ripa, Conseuelos was not very helpful.

Over the weekend, the Today Show Instagram page shared a viral question. "What is one thing that your partner did, said, or brought to the hospital that really helped you through your birth experience?" a man recently asked. "'Do you mind if I eat?' and 'I'm going to the batting cages since you're gonna be here a while,'" Ripa replied.

Ripa was not the only celebrity to respond to the question after Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast host Amanda Hirsch shared it on her Instagram page. "[Dr. Dubrow] left me LITERALLY barefoot and pregnant in the hall [at Hoag Health] on the way to my c-section with our 3rd child Because he wanted to enjoy the ocean view with my anesthesiologist," Real Housewives star Heather Dubrow wrote. "These comments are hysterical. Real talk though. He brought me a post-delivery jalapeño margarita and I highly recommend," Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder Clark commented.

Ripa, 52, and Consuelos, 51, married in 1996 after meeting on the set of All My Children. They are parents to sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 19, and daughter Lola, 21. The celebrity couple has never been shy about leaving flirty comments on each other's Instagram pages.

"It's one of those things that, on paper, should not have worked out. We should not have worked out, but something about the two of us [made it work]," Ripa told Entertainment Tonight of their marriage in September 2022. "I think it's our mutual respect and mutual admiration. We don't compete with each other, we don't have egos where the other person is concerned, we have each other's back. That's a unique thing, I think, in this industry... We really are just always there for each other."

Ripa continues hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan every weekday morning with Ryan Seacrest. Consuelos recently made a guest appearance in the Only Muders in the Building Season 2 finale as Selena Gomez's onscreen father. Earlier this month, Consuelos shared the How I Met Your Father Season 2 trailer on Instagram, confirming that he "may play someone's father" in this series as well. HIMYF SEason 2 debuts on Jan. 24 on Hulu.