Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Family Christmas Photos Through the Years

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos love sharing photos of their family throughout the year. During the Christmas season though, the superstar couple takes things to another level. The two love sharing family photos from their favorite Christmases past and present. These Instagram posts give their fans a chance to see how the loving family has grown in the past three decades.

The Riverdale star and the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host are parents to three children, son Michael Joseph, 25, daughter Lola Grace, 21, and son Joaquin Antonio, 19. The two met on the set of All My Children and have been married since 1996. Things have been a little different in the Consuelos-Ripa household considering the coronavirus pandemic. But as Ripa told Us Weekly in 2019, the couple had once begged their children to spend the holidays with them.

"In the blink of an eye, your kids grow up and suddenly you are begging them to spend time with you," Ripa said. "The older [our kids] get, I think the more they realize how fortunate they've been all of their lives. I think the more involved in community service they are, the more the realization sort of hits home." Scroll on for a look at Ripa's best holiday family photos and throwbacks through the years.