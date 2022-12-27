Kelly Ripa Reunites With Her Kids for New Christmas Photos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had all their children back home to celebrate Christmas together. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, shared family photos in front of the Christmas tree Saturday featuring her husband, 51, and their three kids – Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19.

"Merry Christmas. the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)," she captioned the photos, which featured the family's dog in just one of the snaps. Ripa and Consuelos previously shared other special family moments from the holiday, including stepping out with Lola to attend a performance of The Nutcracker at Lincoln Center. "Christmas Eve-eve. Our favorite holiday tradition," Ripa captioned photos of the annual outing.

Ripa and Conseulos' kids also made their way home for Thanksgiving last month, which was chronicled on social media as the family enjoyed their togetherness with silly snaps. Posting a photo with her daughter wearing rubber gloves, the Live host joked, "Clean up crew." Michael soon joined in on the festivities, with the mother of three commenting they were "all hands on deck" at that point.

November also marked the month Michael was included in PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue, an honor his mom reacted to hilariously on-air. "You would think he would tell us so we would pick up a couple of copies for the grandparents," Ripa joked of learning her son was included in the sexiest sons section. "First of all, it's funny, I forget that they look alike until I see photos of them like that," she added of the publication comparing Michael to a younger version of his father.

Ripa then poked fun at her son for telling the magazine that he respected his father's work ethic. "Yeah, he worked one day last week," she joked. "'I admire my dad's organization, timeliness. Growing up we were always really early, and if I'm not early someplace, I kind of freak out.' That's true, Mark has made us all crazy about time. If we're not two hours early, we're late."

"Michael Conseulos, I always considered you just a handsome lovely fellow. Conscious, hard-working, diligent, respectful," Ripa said later in a direct address to her son. "I had no idea you were considered 'sexy.' I always found his father to be sexy."