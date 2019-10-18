Kelly Ripa Makes Risque Remark After Receiving Body Pillow With Husband Mark Consuelos’ Face on It

It’s no secret how Kelly Ripa feels about her husband, Mark Consuelos, and vice versa. The two frequently gush over one another on social media — and even on live TV. But this week was no exception after Ripa received a lifesize pillow of Consuelos’ face from a fan. The fan gave Ripa, 49, the pillow during a taping of Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this week, sharing a photo on social media of themselves jokingly fighting over it with Ripa.

The shot was followed by a video clip of Ripa and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, squeezing the pillow as well as a hilarious photo of Ripa holding it close.

Ripa shared the posts to her Instagram Stories, kissing the Consuelos-inspired item in one of the snaps. “He’s so quiet today,” she whispered in a video. “Such a quiet baby.”

As she frequently does, Ripa took things one step further and noted that the pillow was “missing the best part” — his bottom half.

She also spoke about the pillow on Thursday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, revealing that she was “cuddled up with” Consuelos, whom she called “baby daddy,” the night before. She added that the pillow is “here for a limited engagement.”

“I saw on your [Instagram Stories] post that you have baby daddy pillow and baby daddy,” Seacrest, 44, responded. “So, where was baby daddy pillow last night?”

“He’s in the dressing room, where I keep him,” Ripa replied. “He is in the dressing room, yeah. I have the real thing at home. I didn’t need the pillow. When you have the real thing, who needs [it]? Because the pillow is just the top half of him.”

She continued, “I mean, it’s him. But the lower half is missing, and that’s my favorite half.”

Ripa and Consuelos started dating after meeting as co-stars on All My Children in 1995, and eloped in Las Vegas in 1996. They share three children: Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16.

On Ripa’s 49th birthday earlier this month, Consuelos joked about their 23-year marriage. “Let’s face it, if you weren’t [born], I would’ve been married 3 or 4 times by now,” he teased. “Which would’ve been really expensive, not to mention the super tense parent-teacher conferences and all the awkward blended family holiday/vacations.”

Ripa said on Anna Faris‘ Unqualified podcast last year that although arguments are inevitable in a marriage, they have learned how to keep their relationship strong. “This is what I’ve found works for me in my marriage with Mark: You’re gonna fight. You’re gonna have at each other,” she said.

“We’re gonna annoy each other and do stuff that irritates each other because we’re human beings,” she continued. “But at the end of the day, we’re loyal to each other, we care about each other deeply. We’re good friends and, you know, relationships evolve and we just happen to be lucky enough that we evolved together. We grew together. Our roots became entangled.”