Kelly Ripa Pokes Fun at Husband Mark Consuelos in ‘Looking for Love’ Throwback Photo

Kelly Ripa is no stranger to sharing photos of her family to her social media, including steamy snaps of her husband, Mark Consuelos. On Thursday, the daytime talk show host took to Instagram to share a sexy photo of her husband during one of the couple’s vacations to Corsica, a mountainous Mediterranean island boasting stylish seaside towns off the southeastern coast of France.

“[Throwback Thursday] Corsica [daddy] lookin for love,” she captioned the photo alongside a string of emojis, including a heart, sunglasses and peeking eyes. “(Definitely not asking for directions).”

In the photo, the Live With Kelly & Ryan host’s husband is sporting a black T-shirt and sunglasses as he stares into the distance, while flexing his bicep and holding the rim of his dark shades in a model sort of pose.

The photo inflamed Ripa’s social account with many complimenting the steamy snap of her Riverdale star husband posing behind gorgeous scenery, complete with a stone wall, some greenery and a mountain.

“Love how you guys love each other,” added one fan. “I feel the same way about my man after 25 years together.”

“Hot!!!!” exclaimed another.

“You guys are too cute!!” another chimed in.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, and celebrity fitness trainer, Isaac Calpito, had similar sentiments about Consuelos’ good looks. “ZADDY [fire emojis],” wrote Rinna, while trainer, Calpito, added, “Dat daddy doh [fire emoji].”

But no comment was more steamier than Consuelos’s, writing: “I definitely should’ve asked for some… that day,” he added alongside a string of rolling on the floor with laughter emojis.

This isn’t the first time Ripa has gushed over her husband’s appearance on Instagram. This past July, the mother-of-three shared another throwback photo — this time of the couple from their honeymoon in Capri, almost 20 years ago.

“[Throwback Thursday] 1996 Capri. This is NOT the reverse of the old age app it’s [Consuelos] on our honeymoon [Italian flag emoji, heart emojis],” Ripa captioned the photo alongside the hashtags, “baby face” and “daddy.”

Ripa and Consuelos got married in May 1996 after meeting on the daytime soap, All My Children and share three kids together: Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16.

