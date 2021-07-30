Kelly Ripa Drools Over Sweaty Throwback Photo of Husband Mark Consuelos

✖

Kelly Ripa is turning up the heat on Instagram. To mark Throwback Thursday this week, the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host took to the social media platform to share a steamy throwback photo of husband Mark Consuelos from last summer, and unsurprisingly, the sizzling image sent fans into a frenzy.

Snapped amid a heat wave, the photo showed the Riverdale actor covered in sweat and showing off his chiseled arms and abs as he wore a sleeveless shirt and navy blue shorts. Ripa captioned the post, "[tbt] one year ago, when the air conditioner gave up, so did [Mark Consuelos]." The post, which came just a week after Ripa shared another cheeky photo of her husband in a swimsuit and all eyes for her, ignited the comments section, where Lisa Rinna joked, "You and MC are doing gods work. Thank you." Party of Five alum Scott Wolf jokingly asked if Consuelos is "available for body double? Also face double? Thank you." Rachael Harris commented, "Good God woman" alongside a fire emoji.

Notably missing from the comments sections on both of those posts was the couple's 20-year-old daughter Lola, who has not shied away from speaking of her displeasure with her mother's thirst trap photos. After her parents got a little too flirty on social media back in February 2020, the New York University student joked that her parents are "absolutely repulsive." She told PEOPLE later that year that her mother's "thirst trap" photos of Consuelos are “disgusting” and joked, "I block that out of my mind."

However, not all of the couple's children feel the same way. During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Ripa's co-host Ryan Seacrest asked Ripa and Consuelos' oldest child, 24-year-old Michael, about his thoughts on that poolside photo. Unlike his sister, Michael is a little cooler about, telling Seacrest, "I think it's fine."

After meeting on the set of All My Children in 1995, Ripa and Consuelos eloped on May 1, 1996, at the Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas. They went on to welcome their three children in 1997, 2001, and 2003. The couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this past May, with Ripa marking the milestone by getting a "5.1.96" tattoo, representing their wedding date, inked on the inside of her elbow.