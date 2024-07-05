Pop Singer Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide: Details on Victoria Blyth Death

Former television broadcaster and singer Victoria Vera Blyth was murdered by her oil tycoon husband David Thomas Blyth before he took his own life. According to Heavy, Czech outlet Blesk said the slaying was sparked by an argument over text messages, though the details take several turns from there.

According to The Daily Mail, there were other alleged signs that the marriage was in trouble, with friends alleging the couple were on the verge of a split over Thomas Blyth's "jealousy" and "constant infidelities."

The jealous husband allegedly confronted Victoria Blyth over translated text messages discussing her future plans with friends. He was also reportedly jealous that Victoria was active on social media and posted revealing photos.

"Everyone was following her on Instagram, but a few months ago her profile suddenly disappeared. So I contacted Viky to find out what was going on., " a friend told The Daily Mail. "She told me that the husband did not want the wife of an influential businessman to present herself in this way. So, she complied and created a new profile, which she already had locked to the public, and stopped sharing her sexy photos."

Thomas David Blyth originally hails from Edinburgh, Scotland and married Victoria Blyth at the end of her singing career. She closed that chapter entirely after their wedding and reportedly led a "so-called Italian marriage."

"Viky had southern blood and was vivacious. They led a so-called Italian marriage, in which there was no shortage of tense moments," a friend told Blesk. "Viky even jokingly said that she loves drama and it is the spice of their relationship."

Still, the friend wasn't surprised by the slaying. "[She] was leaving her husband and children, that she wanted a life without infidelity and stress for the children... Who could have guessed that this decision would cost her her life and make three children orphans," they told the outlet.

Blyth's friend and lawyer Meltem Banko also spoke highly of the former singer. While honoring her friend, she told the media that the loss would likely never heal and would always stick with her.

"I want to keep her name alive. Victoria was an exemplary figure for humanity. She was very talented, very hard working and very kind-hearted. She was one of the most moral, most characterful and decent people I have met in my entire life," Banko said. "She was a beautiful friend and a great mother who took care of her children, and loved her husband very much. All Victoria thought about was the future of her family, and the sports projects she wanted to do in Turkey.

"Victoria would rise like the sun with her energy. She was like my sister, and I always supported her," she added. "I loved her so very, very much and I will always love her until the end of my life."

In her final interview before her passing, Victoria Blyth delivered an ominous quote. "I don't like to plan completely into the future, because you never know what can happen," she said.