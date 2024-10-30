Kelly Ripa Pauses Live Show to Call Out Disruptive Staffers

An unexpected behind-the-scenes dispute interrupted Wednesday’s broadcast of Live With Kelly & Mark when host Kelly Ripa addressed an audible disagreement between executive producer Michael Gelman and producer Scott Eason during the show’s opening segment.

Ripa halted her conversation with co-host and husband Mark Consuelos to confront the situation directly. “Well, I don’t know, you seem like you two are having a discussion,” she remarked via Entertainment Weekly, turning toward both staff members. “Here’s the thing, neither one of you are invisible, and when our parents start arguing with each other over us, we are fully aware that it is happening. So, is there something you want to say to each other?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The source of the tension became clear when Gelman explained he wanted Eason to place a bowl of pistachios on the hosts’ table. “You have some pistachios on your little side table there,” Gelman noted. “For some reason, Scott was afraid to put them on the table.”

Attempting to mediate, Ripa inquired, “Do you guys want to work it out?” before Consuelos suggested having a “talk after” the commercial break. Ripa lightened the moment by suggesting, “This is a show I would watch, honestly. Tomorrow we should stand here and you guys sit here,” gesturing for the producers to take her place at the table.

The show’s social media team later provided context through an Instagram Story featuring Eason’s explanation. “Listen, I didn’t want to stick my arm creepily into the side of the screen,” he clarified, adding that the nuts “were on the side table” in an awkward position. He mentioned sending a note to Gelman during the broadcast that said, ‘We have the nuts.’”

The incident wasn’t the only memorable moment from Wednesday’s show. Earlier in the broadcast, Ripa and Consuelos engaged in their own playful dispute over weather statistics. After Consuelos announced, “73 [degrees] today, 80 degrees tomorrow,” Ripa suggested it “gotta be near a record of some kind,” Decider noted.

Consuelos initially disagreed, stating, “No, it’s not. The record was in 1946 for 81 [degrees]. But it could get there.” However, Ripa quickly pointed out his misunderstanding, emphasizing the words “near record” on his notes. This led to a humorous exchange where the couple attempted to review the footage.

“They’re like, ‘What do you think we are, CNN? We can’t do that,’” Ripa joked about their inability to replay the moment instantly. “‘We can’t rewind from three seconds ago.’” While Consuelos suggested they might review the footage later in the show, Ripa playfully responded, “Oh, trust me, we’re never going to see this moment. But you all saw it and you are my witnesses.”

These unscripted moments occurred as the show approaches its annual Halloween special, Only Halloween in the Building, scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 31. The morning show continues its weekday broadcast schedule in syndication, with viewers advised to check local listings for exact showtimes in their area.