Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate 21 Years of Marriage and ‘Lit-Ness’ With Loving Messages

Kelly Ripa had an exciting Monday!

In addition to announcing Ryan Seacrest as her permanent co-host for the newly titled Live with Kelly and Ryan, she also celebrated a special occasion.

Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos celebrated 21 years of marriage on May 1. The ABC star posted a series of adorable photos on Instagram of the couple throughout the years. “21 years of lit-ness. (sorry Lola). Happy Anniversary I love you. Big!” she wrote alongside the post.

During their 21-year marriage, the couple welcomed three kids, Lola Grace Consuelos, Joaquin Antonio Consuelos and Michael Joseph Consuelos.

Consuelos also posted a series of photos from the couple’s travels in honor of their big day. “Yes!!! We did it!!! Happy 21st anniversary to my fave… I’ll save the mushy stuff for when I see you ..” he wrote.

During an episode of Live with Kelly!, the couple talked about their “special married couple time.” (wink, wink) Ripa joked that Consuelos is mean to her after sex, but later clarified her statement saying he actually falls asleep after.

“I just wanted to set the record straight that no one can be mean after something if they are unconscious,” Consuelos said. “I sleep.”

“Maybe that’s what I meant,” Ripa added. “I didn’t really mean mean. I meant completely disinterested — like sound asleep.”

Congratulations to the happy couple on 21 years of marriage and many more to come!

