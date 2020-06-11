Kelly Clarkson Listed California and Tennessee Homes for Sale Ahead of Brandon Blackstock Divorce

It was reported on Thursday that Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock last week, shortly after the couple listed their homes in both Los Angeles and Tennessee. In May, Clarkson put her custom-built Los Angeles home on the market for just under $10 million, listing the property at $9,995,000. The house is in Encino located in the San Fernando Valley and features eight-bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms.

The 9,839 square-foot residence, which was built in 2018, is rustic in style and features wood-beamed ceilings and an open floor plan as well as a gourmet kitchen, sprawling living areas and a master suite with a fireplace, private patio, lounge area and an "immense" walk-in closet. There's also a two-level guest house with a full kitchen and two bathrooms and an outdoor area with a built-in lounge, fire pit, and comes fully equipped kitchen with a pizza oven. Compass shares that the listing has been "withdrawn/canceled" after initially being listed in early May.

(Photo: Getty / Kevin Mazur)

Earlier this year, Clarkson also listed her 20,121 square-foot mansion in Hendersonville, Tennessee, which has been on and off the market since 2017 after Clarkson and Blackstock began living on the property in 2013. The picturesque home sits on the water and is a stately sight with a brick facade, columns, and a large motor court with a fountain in the middle. Surrounded by trees and backed by the lake, the home sits on six acres of land and boasts a saltwater pool, private dock, sand volleyball court, two spas, seven bedrooms, one of which is a kids' room with built-in bunk beds, 11 bathrooms and a theater. The house also has a cowboy bar furnished with custom horse saddle bar stools, a gym, billiard/game room, two-level office and an elevator.

Clarkson and Blackstock also own a ranch in Montana, where they had been staying for some time with their family during the coronavirus pandemic. The pair married 2013 in after they began dating in 2011. The couple announced their engagement in December 2012 and tied the knot in October 2013 at Blackberry Farms in Tennessee. Their daughter, River Rose, was born in June 2014 and son Remington Alexander arrived in April 2016. Blackstock is also dad to daughter Savannah and son Seth with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock on June 4 in Los Angeles court.