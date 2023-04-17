Keanu Reeves Shares Sweet Smooch With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant on Red Carpet

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant were on the red carpet together this weekend where they showed a rare public display of affection. The couple attended the 2023 MOCA Gala together on Saturday night in their finest attire. They stopped in front of the cameras for a kiss and a smile, to fans' delight.

Reeves and Grant have generally avoided the public eye – fans did not even know they were dating for several years of their relationship – but they showed their sweet side on Saturday. Reeves wore a black suit with a striped tie to The Museum of Contemporary Art, while Grant wore a red floral-print gown with a fabric flower sewn into the collar. Presumably, they attended the event through Grant's connections, as she has worked with the MOCA several times throughout her career.

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant share a sweet moment on the carpet at the @MOCAlosangeles Gala. #KeanuReeves #AlexandraGrant #MOCA pic.twitter.com/rrl0gQVazY — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) April 16, 2023

The MOCA was founded in 1979 by artists and houses a massive collection of contemporary art. Grant had the first solo exhibition of her career there in 2007 – mostly large-scale work on paper, including the "Ladder Quartet." She and writer Michael Joyce have worked on a handful of collaborations at the museum as well.

Collaboration is the basis of Grant's work, and is how she first befriended Reeves. According to a report by The New York Times, they met at a dinner party held by a mutual friend in 2009 and bonded over their shared interest in creating art books. Their first book together, Ode to Happiness, was published in 2011. Their second is called Shadows: A Collaborative Project by Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves, published in 2014.

It's not clear when Reeves and Grant's relationship turned romantic and they don't seem eager to disclose all the details. In fact, it's not even clear if they were conscious or intentional when they took their relationship public in 2019. Grant has accompanied Reeves to several high-profile events together, but he has been to just as many niche events for fine art with her.

Reeves has also become more open about his affection for Grant in the public eye. In addition to public kisses like this one, he has had fans swooning with mentions of Grant in interviews. When asked about his most recent "moment of bliss" in a recent interview with PEOPLE, Reeves said it was "A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."