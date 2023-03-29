Keanu Reeves Offers Rare Insight Into Relationship With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves tends to keep his private life to himself, but he recently opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend to fans' surprise. The 58-year-old actor has been dating artist Alexandra Grant for several years now. In a new interview with PEOPLE, he described how that romance is a refuge from day-to-day life.

Reeves is out promoting John Wick: Chapter 4 right now – a decidedly grim entry in a gruesome franchise. However, when asked, Reeves said that his real life is full of happy and joyful moments. Asked to describe a recent moment of bliss, he said: "A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."

After the infamous "Sad Keanu" meme, it may be refreshing for some fans to imagine him in a wholesome scene like the one he described. Reeves has been open about grief throughout his own life as well – in 2001, his girlfriend of three years, Jennifer Syme passed away in a car crash. Reeves was one of the biggest movie stars in the world at the time, yet he stepped out of the spotlight and made no secret of the fact that he was doing so to reflect and grieve.

Reeves and Grant met in 2009, but it's not clear when their relationship turned romantic. They worked together on two art books in the years that followed, and in 2019 they took their relationship public by appearing together at an art gala. However, in an interview with Page Six at the time, Reeves' friend Jennifer Tilly hinted that they had been dating in private for much longer.

"It's really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, 'It's his new girlfriend,' because she had gone to a lot of events with him," Tilly said. "It's just suddenly surfaced that he's been dating her for several years."

As for Grant, she has been tolerant of the newfound attention, though a bit curious. In March of 2020, she told Vogue: "I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating. But the question I've been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good?'"

Fans can catch Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters now in the U.S. The first three movies in the franchise are streaming now on Peacock.