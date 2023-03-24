Keanu Reeves Says He Accidentally 'Cut a Gentleman's Head Open' During 'John Wick' Stunt

Action movie sets can often be dangerous places, and one John Wick: Chapter 4 stunt man found that out the hard way. In a new interview with ComicBook.com, franchise star Keanu Reeves recalled a story wherein he accidentally injured someone who he was working opposite of in a scene. "In terms of accidents: I made a mistake once – I cut a gentleman's head open. So that really f—ing sucked (excuse my language)."

The 58-year-old actor went on to add, "But other than that – oh, one guy got hit by a car. He was in the car, so he had to go to the hospital, but he was okay." Thankfully, there were not too many more incidents such as the aforementioned. "You do have to take care," Reeves added. "But it's great that everyone [on set] is watching out for each other." He then joked, "So there's some bruising and aches and pains, but 'No humans were harmed in the filming of this motion picture!'"

Sadly, ahead of the film's premiere, John Wick franchise actor Lance Reddick passed away. TMZ was first to report that Reddick's body was discovered Friday morning, March 17, at his Studio City home, around 9:30 a.m., The actor's reps later confirmed the news. His cause of death is said to be from natural causes, with police sources telling TMZ that there did not appear to be any kind of foul play. Reddick was 60 years old at the time of his death.

In the wake of Reddick's untimely death, producers added a special end tribute to the late actor. In a Twitter post, Deadline shared a recording from inside the TCL Chinese Theater screening of the new film, on Monday night. The short clip revealed that the movie ends with an end card that reads "In Memory of Lance Reddick."

Reddick had been doing press for the new John Wick film around the time of his death, and was even set to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show in support of the movie. There is currently no word on if he filmed any scenes for John Wick 5, which was originally supposed to film back-to-back with the fourth film but had to be postponed due to complications caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Fans can see Reddick in John Wick Chapter 4 when it opens in theaters on Friday, March 24.