Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Have Reportedly ‘Been Dating for Years’

They may have only just made their public debut as a couple, but Keanu Reeves and his reported girlfriend Alexandra Grant’s romance has allegedly been kept on the down low for years. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, the newly revealed couple have “been dating for years,” though they chose to keep their relationship out of the spotlight until Saturday.

“It wasn’t a secret,” the source told the outlet. “They have been dating since at least summer of 2017.”

The news doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise, as Reeves and Grant have known one another for nearly a decade. The duo first collaborated in 2011 on The Matrix actor’s book Ode to Happiness and again in 2016 on his book Shadows, both of which Gran provided illustrations for. They also co-founded X Artists’ Books, a publishing house that focuses on publishing “thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centered books that fit within and between genres,” in 2017.

According to Us Weekly‘s source, Reeves and Grant have been cozying up recently, with the 55-year-old actor attending Grant’s most recent art opening.

“[He] was there, and she was introducing him to people,” the source alleged. “They weren’t openly affectionate, but they aren’t a couple like that. They’re low-key and cool.”

Although their romance has been kindling for years, the actor and artist did not go public until they stepped out over the weekend at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California. Walking the red carpet together, the duo were seen holding hands, seemingly confirming their relationship and setting Twitter ablaze with comments.

An eyewitness claimed that they remained close to one another for the duration of the night.

“They were standing next to each other and laughing by themselves towards the beginning of the cocktail hour, and then even when they were standing talking to others, they still stood next to each other,” the eyewitness said.

After the outing, a source told Life & Style that the couples’ friends were “convinced that Keanu and Alexandra’s friendship has turned romantic” and that “everyone is ecstatic that he’s finally found happiness with such a wonderful woman. Keanu doesn’t stop raving about her!”

The romance marks Reeves’ first public romance since his relationship with Jennifer Syme in the late ’90s. Their relationship reportedly ended after their daughter, Ava, was stillborn eight months into Syme’s pregnancy. Syme then died in a car accident in 2001.