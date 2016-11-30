Katy Perry Sparks Orlando Bloom Engagement Rumors With Massive Ring on Left Hand

(Photo: Twitter / @KabloomUpdates)

Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom engaged?!

The singer sparked engagement rumors on Monday when she was spotted wearing a massive ring on her left ring finger during date night with Bloom in New York City, ET reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Perry wore a black-and-white patterned jumpsuit and a tan pea coat with red painted nails as photographers took her and Bloom‘s photos.

“She walked with her left hand leading her, and bent her hand to show off the large sparkler to the cameras,” an eyewitness told ET.

This ring is gorgeous, engagement or not. It is an oval cut yellow diamond surrounded by dainty baguettes. Need a closer look?

(Photo: Twitter / @KatyActivities)

The couple has been dating for ten months and were all smiles as they made their way into the restaurant.

“Katy’s mood was better than [I] had seen before,” the eyewitness added. “Katy was happy and laughing, joking with Orlando and pals as they got into the car. [Katy and Orlando] seemed proud to show off their happiness.”

Representatives for both Perry and Bloom did not respond to requests for comments.