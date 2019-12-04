Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reportedly Postpone Their Wedding

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom won’t be walking down the aisle as early as expected! While the engaged couple was set to tie the knot this month, a source told Us Weekly Wednesday that their nuptials have been postponed due to some wedding planning changes.

“They changed the timing due to the location they want,” the insider said, reassuring fans that there’s no cause for concern when it comes to the couple’s relationship. “They’re beyond in love,” the source added, saying the two are having a great time planning their one-of-a-kind wedding.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They’re going to have one local wedding party, and the other will be a destination wedding party,” the source explained, adding that starting a family together is also on their to-do list: “Katy wants to have her first kid soon after they get married.”

The Lord of the Rings actor and the Grammy-nominated singer got engaged in a romantic Valentine’s Day proposal this year, during which Bloom brought her on a helicopter ride that would change their relationship forever.

“It was Valentine’s Day…I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner, but instead we pulled up to a helicopter,” Perry shared on a Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance not long after.

“He’s pulling out this box that’s too big for his coat pocket, and it rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne,” Perry joked of Bloom’s nerves, adding that the proposal was ultimately “really sweet.”

“We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] and my whole family was there, and all my friends,” Perry explained. “He did so well.”

This will be the second marriage for both Bloom and Perry, who was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 and seriously involved with John Mayer from 2012 to 2013. Bloom was previously married to model Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares 8-year-old son, Flynn, before their split in 2013.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images