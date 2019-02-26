Katy Perry Dishes All the Details on Orlando Bloom’s Proposal

Katy Perry became engaged to Orlando Bloom on Valentine’s Day, and the singer shared the sweet story of how the proposal went down during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night.

“It was Valentine’s Day…I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner, but instead we pulled up to a helicopter,” Perry shared.

“Very Bachelor,” Kimmel quipped, with Perry jokingly responding, “Yeah. I’m glad I don’t have to go on that show now.”

Once inside the aircraft, Bloom gave Perry a note detailing his love for her, which he intended as a distraction while he pulled out the ring box, though the move didn’t go as smoothly as he had planned.

“He’s pulling out this box that’s too big for his coat pocket, and it rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne,” Perry revealed, though she added the proposal was ultimately “really sweet.”

When they landed, Bloom surprised his bride-to-be with an engagement party to continue the celebration.

“We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] and my whole family was there, and all my friends,” Perry shared. “He did so well.”

Bloom proposed to Perry with a flower-shaped diamond ring, with Perry sharing, “I voiced my opinions” when it came to the actor selecting the piece. Fans got a look at the ring when both Perry and Bloom announced their engagement with a pair of adorable photos on Instagram.

During the show, Perry also reminisced about how the couple first met, sharing that Bloom stole an In-N-Out burger off her table at the Golden Globes in 2016.

“In-N-Out plays a big role in my life. We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years ago at the Golden Globes,” the American Idol judge remembered. “He stole one off of my table…he took it and I was like, ‘Wait! Who- oh, wow, you’re so hot. Fine, take it.’”

At an afterparty, she went up to him to ask about the burger, and the rest was history.

“And then I saw him at a party and I was like, ‘How are those onions resting on your molars?’ He’s like, ‘I like you.’ And then, you know, cut to,” she said, showing off her ring.

The 34-year-old’s new accessory features a pink center stone surrounded by diamonds, all resting on a gold band.

Perry and Bloom initially began dating after meeting at the Golden Globes before splitting in March 2017. They got back together around December of that year, and have been going strong since. This will be the second marriage for both stars, as Perry split with Russell Brand in 2012 and Bloom split from Miranda Kerr in 2013, two years after the pair welcomed son Flynn.

Photo Credit: Getty / Daniele Venturelli