Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Spread Christmas Cheer at Children’s Hospital

The kids at CHLA received a much-deserved visit from Santa & Mrs. Claus, aka @katyperry & Orland Bloom. More photos: https://t.co/3FZHj8cXDs pic.twitter.com/1cSmLL2WSM — Children‘s Hosp LA (@ChildrensLA) December 20, 2016

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus to spread some holiday cheer at the Children‘s Hospital Los Angeles on Tuesday, TIME reports.

The pair visited with children and even sang some Christmas carols, with the hospital posting plenty of photos to social media of the adorable moments.

“Instant friendship between Baby Zion and Orlando Bloom during our # MusicTherapy Jam Session at CHLA,” read a Twitter post in which Bloom spent some quality time with an adorable little boy.

Instant friendship between Baby Zion and Orlando Bloom during our #MusicTherapy Jam Session at CHLA. More photos: https://t.co/lcUtrtmuP7 pic.twitter.com/2MXrn99UNc — Children’s Hosp LA (@ChildrensLA) December 20, 2016

The hospital also shared plenty of photos on Facebook of Perry and Bloom spreading some holiday cheer — take a look, and prepare for a whole lot of heartwarming moments!

