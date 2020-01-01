Kathy Griffin Marries Randy Bick in Surprise New Year’s Eve Ceremony 3 Years After Losing CNN Co-Hosting Gig

Kathy Griffin has plenty to celebrate in 2020. The comedian married her longtime boyfriend Randy Bick in a private New Year’s Eve ceremony officiated by actress Lily Tomlin. Griffin shared news of the nuptials as the clock struck midnight, sharing a condensed video of the “14 minute” long ceremony.

The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/O5vOss3TCD — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020

“What was supposed to be a shallow, ‘toot it and boot it’ one-night stand has grown and flourished into something far more meaningful,” Tomlin began the ceremony. “They stayed together. Then they couldn’t stay away from one another.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

For the ceremony, Griffin recycled a dress she had worn during their first “formal date” back in 2011. The 59-year-old explained that she had “asked Randy to pick out which ever one of my long dresses was his favorite for any reason. He picked out this dress and showed me this photo. Romance is hotttt again.”

A) This was our first formal date in September 2011! We are in the back of a limo provided by the one only @GloriaEstefan because her team arranged for me to surprise her as a back up “dancer” when she performed at the Alma awards! pic.twitter.com/Z9kNaQHFpY — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020

Griffin and Bick had first begun dating in 2011, though after seven years of dating, they had briefly went their separate ways in November of 2018. The couple reunited in April of 2019, and their surprise nuptials came just hours after Griffin and Bick announced their engagement.

“Happy New Year! And, surprise! We’re getting married! Tonight! After midnight!” the couple announced in a video.

“She said yes!” Bick added.

Griffin went on to encourage her fans to continue to check back for updates as the ceremony, which she said would be “very atypical, very fun,” would be occurring to some point after midnight on west coast time.

This is the second marriage for Griffin, who was previously married to software entrepreneur Matthew Moline, whom she split from in 2005 after four years of marriage. Her marriage to Bick also comes following her firing from CNN as a co-host for the network’s New Year’s Eve program after she appeared in photos holding up a bloody head resembling Preisdent Donald Trump.