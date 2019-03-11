Katherine Schwarzenegger Gives Update on Wedding Planning With Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are chipping away at their wedding plans. Schwarzenegger told Us Weekly this weekend that it’s an exciting time for the newly engaged couple.

“Oh, yeah. We get everything done,” the 29-year-old said of working on wedding plans. “I mean, we’re pretty good with time management so it works out really well.”

The Maverick and Me author said that “Everything’s really exciting” about her and Pratt’s engagement. “It’s an exciting time in my life … [a very] blessed time in my life.”

Pratt, 39, joked earlier this month he “barely” has time to focus on wedding plans. But in February he revealed a detail about when the nuptials will possibly take place.

“Maybe fall, maybe winter kind of thing,” the Parks and Recreation alum said. “We’ve got a lot to get done.”

Pratt announced his engagement to Schwarzenegger in January. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” he captioned a photo of the engagement ring. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

Schwarzenegger also shared the same photo and wrote, “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you.”

Since then, the two have moved in together and have documented the engagement via social media. In February, Pratt took over Schwarzenegger’s Instagram account, generously captioning a photo of himself wearing a cowboy hat and holding a baby lamb.

“I have often wondered why his hands were so rough. Now I know,” the caption read. “He works the farm. He’s a real man.”

Pratt went on to explain that he wrote the caption himself. “Katherine asked me what to write so I wrote the above even though it is not true,” he said. “Full disclosure: I have very soft hands. I literally cut my hand today I think, on a lamb. I am from Hollywood. Love, Chris #farmlife.”

The baby lamb is the latest addition to Pratt’s farm in Washington state. The two shared several photos with the lamb, who they named Cupid.

Pratt told Entertainment Tonight that he has big plans for his future with his new fiancée.

“The future? Oh, lots of kids,” said Pratt, who already shares 6-year-old son Jack with Anna Faris. “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life.”

“I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work,” he went on. “I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”