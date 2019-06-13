Katherine Schwarzenegger Spotted With Glittering Wedding Band Days After Wedding

Katherine Schwarzenegger showed off her new wedding band, and how it perfectly matches her engagement ring, just days after her special day with husband Chris Pratt.

The 29-year-old was seen rocking her new ring Wednesday, which looked to be a diamond wedding band that perfectly blends in with her already stunning engagement bling.

Take a look at the photos, released by Us Weekly, here.

The Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried said the eternity band is like 1.5 to 2 carats based on its thickness.

“The one aspect that is noticeable is its delicate nature,” he told Stylish Thursday. “It appears to blend in perfectly with the engagement ring setting.”

Olivia Landau from The Clear Cut agreed, adding “it is likely a delicate pave set diamond band that matches her engagement ring.”

Schwarzenegger first showed off her massive engagement ring back in February on Instagram, writing: “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you,” she wrote in the caption as she displayed the oval diamond on her now-husband’s shoulder.

The outlet reported the gorgeous stone is speculated to be about five carats and set in petite platinum.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt tied the knot on Saturday, June 8 in Montecito, California in an intimate ceremony. The couple both rocked Giorgio Armani designs. The outlet reports the bride looked beautiful in a custom-made Armani Privé crinoline lace bustier column gown with a full lace train for the ceremony.

She changed into another Armani Privé gown for the reception which featured an empire waistline, a draped skirt made of pale pink silk tulle and chiffon and a draped bodice embellished in embroidered tone-on-tone crystals and pearls.

During the reception, Pratt spoke and thanked guests for joining them to celebrate. Some of the songs played at the wedding included Bruno Mars’ hits “24K Magic” and “Uptown Funk,” Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.,” “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin.’”

After the ceremony, sources told PEOPLE Schwarzenegger is settling in into her new married life.

“She’s still feeling emotional and overwhelmed by the weekend, in a good way,” a source said Monday. “She loves saying ‘husband’… She can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris.”

The insider added, “He was very clear with his intentions from the start and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other.”