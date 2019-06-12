Katherine Schwarzenegger Reveals a Second Wedding Dress While Smooching Chris Pratt

More photos are surfacing from Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt‘s wedding day, revealing that the bride donned a second wedding dress during the special day on Saturday.

As previously reported, the 29-year-old author walked down the aisle in a white Armani Privé crinoline lace bustier gown with a lace train and borrowed tulle veil from her mother, Maria Shriver’s 1986 wedding to Arnold Schwarzenegger. But later in the evening, Schwarzenegger changed into a second dress from the Italian fashion house: an ivory silk satin gown with delicately draped sleeves, a plunging back and covered-button detailing.

In addition to the two wedding gowns, Giorgio Armani also outfitted the rest of the wedding party, including Pratt’s custom midnight blue two-button suit with matching vest, the bridesmaids dresses, groomsmen suits and even Pratt’s 6-year-old son, Jack’s midnight blue suit to match his dad.

“Katherine and Chris are truly the ultimate beautiful bride and handsome groom,” Giorgio Armani said in a statement.

“I am proud to have played a role in this couple’s wedding,” he added. “For them and for the bridal party, I designed elegant and sophisticated outfits that would highlight their radiant personalities.”

Schwarzenegger praised the 84-year-old designer for his work. “I am so grateful to Mr. Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris the perfect suit,” she said.

“I am grateful to Mr. Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear, and for me, the perfect suit. We feel nothing but blessed,” Pratt said in a similar statement.

Schwarzenegger’s sister, Christina, who was the maid of honor, wore a custom Armani Privé empire dress with a draped skirt. The six bridesmaids donned custom Giorgio Armani tea-rose silk chiffon dresses, while Pratt’s nine groomsmen also wore Giorgio Armani classic midnight blue suits.

In addition to the bride and groom’s family, other guests in attendance included Pratt’s close friend Rob Lowe and his sons Johnny and Matthew.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives!” Pratt and Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional.”

“We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives,” Pratt added.

“You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn’t stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement,” a source told PEOPLE about Schwarzenegger and Pratt on their big day. “The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding.”