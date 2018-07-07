Katharine McPhee and David Foster Return to US After European Engagement

Upon their return to the U.S. after a trip to Europe, Katharine McPhee and her fiance, music producer David Foster visited was a jeweller in New York City.

TMZ published a paparazzi photo of the couple, casually dressed for the occasion in Midtown Manhattan. McPhee also shared a photo of One World Trade Center in her Instagram Story, adding “Murica!!! I’m home!”

McPhee and Foster got engaged while vacationing in Italy last weekend. Sources told TMZ that McPhee showed off her engagement ring to friends and family on Sunday via FaceTime, with her rep confirming the engagement Tuesday.

McPhee shared several photos from the trip on Instagram. She also shared a text chain with a friend, who asked several questions about the engagement. She said Foster popped the question at the top of a mountain an Anacapri, Italy.

Another photo from the trip gave a small look at the engagement ring.

This will be the fifth marriage for 68-year-old Foster. He was previously married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid, and has five daughters and seven grandchildren. Three of his daughters are older than McPhee, 34.

McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2014. Coincidentally, Foster performed with McPhee at her first wedding, playing piano while she sang Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable.” He also played piano while Cokas sang Billy Joel’s “She’s Got A Way.”

McPhee and Foster started dating in 2017, and made their public debut at the 2018 Met Gala in May.

Their age difference has not gone unnoticed, with even Foster’s daughters making jokes. Erin Foster, 35, called McPhee “Mommmyyy” on Instagram. Sara Foster, 37, added, “Out of the country. What did I miss?” Erin also said she was “excited about my new step mom” on Instagram in September.

“We approve of whoever is going to be good to my dad at the end of the day and we’re very honest about it,” Sara told Us Weekly in December. “If we ever thought that anyone was in something for the wrong reasons, we would be very vocal about it. We just want someone that’s going to treat him well and that cares about him, and I think he’s with someone right now that really does.”

Foster has 16 Grammy Awards and three Oscar nominations for Best Original Song. He also won a Golden Globe in 1999.

As for McPhee, she recently starred on CBS’ Scorpion and was an American Idol contestant.

Photo credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for BVLGARI and EJAF