Kate Upton Spills Wedding Details and Talks the ‘Sexy Flair’ She’s Adding to Her Dress

Things are heating up for supermodel Kate Upton as she plans her big day to Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander.

Upton told ET that her dress would definitely have a “sexy flair” to it as she ooh’ed and ahhe’d over the gowns at the Pronovias 2018 bridal show in Barcelona, Spain.

“I like it all, so maybe [I’ll have] multiple dresses,” Upton shared. “Maybe a nice long sleeve, and then also the big tulle one.”

“I think that I always like to add a little flair of sexuality to any outfit I’m wearing,” she revealed.

As for the older people in the crowd? Upton’s not worried about it.

“My grandparents get Sports Illustrated…they’ve seen it,” she said.

Upton and Verlander got engaged early last year, and Verlander did some serious work picking out the reported $1M engagement ring.

“He did amazing. He knew that I would be wearing it every single day, so he did all of this research behind the ring, and he almost had like a mood board set out that he was looking at and what he thought I would like,” she said, adding that Verlander also put quite a bit of thought into his proposal.

“He did [ask my parents], but he doesn’t trust my parents with secrets because they told me once what he was getting me for my birthday, so he only told them two days before he asked me,” she confessed. “They kept it quiet.”

The big day, which Upton is keeping under wraps, is shaping up to be quite the event.

“There’s definitely going to be tequila and good food at the wedding,” Upton said. “I guess [I’m having] a big bridal party. My sisters are co-maid of honors.”

“[We’re] planning towards a destination wedding,” she continued. “We don’t really get the opportunity to go on a lot of vacations together because of how long baseball season is, and how busy we both are, so I think that what we want for our wedding [is to] have all of our closest friends and families go on an extended vacation together.”

And the one thing she really wants for her big, romantic wedding?

“I hope he cries during the wedding day,” she admitted. “I think it’s going to come.”

Whenever the two tie the knot, we’re sure it will be absolutely stunning and we can’t wait to see what sexy gown Upton ends up walking down the aisle in.

