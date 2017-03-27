Kate Hudson and Rumored New Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa Pack on the PDA in New York City

Kate Hudson love life is heating up in the streets of New York City.

The actress was spotted in the Big Apple on Saturday night with rumored new boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. According to E! News, the pair enjoyed an Italian dinner at Tutto il Giorno before talking a stroll downtown and stealing a kiss.

Hudson, 37, wasn’t shy about packing on the PDA with Fujikawa as they walked arm-in-arm in the city. She wore a bulky cargo jacket with a graphic T-shirt and denim jeans, while the indie singer-songwriter wore a heavy coat.

Kate shared a photo an Instagram on Saturday night after attending the Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen. It’s unclear if Danny attended the show with her, but the pair were spotted together once again on Sunday while shopping.

Their relationship hasn’t been confirmed, but Hudson does have a thing for musicians. She was previously married to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson and was engaged to Muse rocker Matt Bellamy.

Fujiwaka was a guitarist for the now broken-up band Chief and since co-founded Lightwave Records.

