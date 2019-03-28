Kate Beckinsale Returns to Social Media After Deleting Instagram in Midst of Pete Davidson Relationship Rumors

Kate Beckinsale has returned to social media, after deleting her Instagram in the midst of rumors she is in a relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson.

The Underworld actress wiped her social media page clean almost a week ago, but has now re-emerged with a classic photo of herself wearing a dark pants suit with a white top.

“Back to business,” she wrote in the caption, then going on to joke. “Also this is not a plant it is a painfully attached tail.”

A number of Beckinsale’s fans and followers have since commented on her post, with many of them showing support for the star and her reported relationship with Davidson.

“Our star is back again! Thank God,” one fan wrote. “Kate, I would recommend you don’t worry about some sofa critics who climb into your life and try to hurt you. They simply have nowhere to go their anger. And you are just a gorgeous woman and I would like to wish you happiness in your relationship!

“Hurra our queen is back,” another follower said, “don’t leave us again. We are always behind you and do not let you get away from any stupid comments, if they should have offended you. We love you.”

Recently on an episode of Saturday Night Live, “Weekend Update” host Colin Jost inquired if Davidson had anything new going on in his life, “like a new girlfriend.” The comedian was hesitant at first, but then spoke up about what is going on with his love life.

“OK, yeah. Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference,” Davidson said. “But it doesn’t really bother us. But then again, I’m new to this.”

He went on to quip, “But then again, I’m new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn, and whoever the president of France is,” he said in rapid-fire succession. “Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.”

As far as how Beckinsale views their relationship. a source previously told PEOPLE that she is “very happy with Pete. They have really similar senses of humor and she’s always laughing with him.”