Kanye West’s Alleged Rep Milo Yiannopoulos Speaks out on Divorce Reports

Kanye West and Bianca Censori aren’t signing their names on divorce papers just yet, at least according to a representative for the couple. Following Thursday’s reports that the couple had split and were “heading for divorce” 11 days after their viral Grammy red carpet stunt, their representative Milo Yiannopoulos denied the report, slamming it as an “unsourced rumor in the tabloid press.”

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press,” he told The Hollywood Reporter Thursday afternoon. “Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

Yiannopoulos served as West’s chief of staff for two years before departing the company in May 2024, TMZ reported at the time. It’s unclear when he began working with the musician again.

His comment came just hours after the Daily Mail, citing an unnamed source, reported that West and Censori, who married in December 2022, “are allegedly heading for divorce.” The report claimed that the controversial couple “have now broken up” and were expected to file legal paperwork for divorce “in the coming days.” The report also claimed that the pair “verbally agreed” that Censori, who was said to be staying at their $35 million house in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles, would walk away from their marriage with “a payment of $5 million.” A TMZ report added that West and Censori had contacted divorce attorneys.

Shortly after, a source told Page Six that the “unsurvivable” breaking point for Censori wasn’t their controversial 2025 Grammys red carpet appearance, where she dropped her fur coat to reveal a sheer dress, but rather West’s recent antisemitic rant on X, where he described himself as a Nazi and praised Adolf Hitler.

“She’s been an awesome wife and awesome collaborator, she’s been through so many crazy moments, but this one may be unsurvivable,” the source claimed, adding that Censori was “upset” about her husband’s remarks. “To embrace Hitler is a Satanic move.”

The source further claimed that Censori was “relieved” to be ending the relationship, and said, “She had an awesome experience, she contributed immensely to his work. They traveled all over the world. They were all involved in a very interesting project together, but I think this is the end of the cycle for her.”

Neither West nor Censori have publicly commented on the divorce reports at this time, but the rapper did share, and then delete, a cryptic post Thursday night that read, “Yes, coercion is illegal.” According to Page Six, the comment was shared alongside a screenshot of Google’s AI-generated “overview” of the term.” He also reportedly reposted an article from The Hollywood Reporter about West being dropped by business partners over his antisemitic comments.