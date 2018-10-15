Kanye West Reveals He Wants 7 Kids, Kim Kardashian Reacts

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have very different ideas for what the future of their family looks like. During a recent visit with Ugandan President Yoweri K. Museveni, West said that he’d like to have four more kids, totaling seven in all.

When Museveni asked West and Kardashian how many children they have, West said, “We have three. I would like to have seven.” He turned to look at Kardashian, who smiled and said, “I would not like to have seven.”

The parents share daughter North West, 5, son Saint West, 2, and daughter Chicago West, nine months.

Elsewhere during their visit, West discussed tourism in Uganda and said he wants the country to resemble Jurassic Park and Disney World by the time he’s finished with the tourism program.

Toward the end of the meeting, West showed Museveni a pair of his Yeezy sneakers, which he and Kardashian autographed before posing for a photo with the president. Watch a video of the meeting’s highlights here.

Later in the day, Museveni tweeted, “I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and @KimKardashian to Uganda. I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda’s tourism and the arts.”

I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and @KimKardashian to Uganda. I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda’s tourism and the arts. I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa. pic.twitter.com/BO0iD0sFCP — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) October 15, 2018

He continued, “I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true pearl of Africa.”

West has been spending time in Africa working on his next album with Big Sean. The two will be producing music and shooting music videos.

Just days before his visit with Museveni, West met in the Oval Office with U.S. President Donald Trump, who also received a pair of Yeezys. The meeting was widely mocked on social media and on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. The variety show parodied the meeting in its cold open Saturday night and even resurrected the “Really!?!” segment of “Weekend Update” to discuss it.

Seth Meyers, who hosted the episode, dished on his run-ins with both the rapper and the president during his time on SNL in his opening monologue Saturday.

“This place makes memories flood back,” Meyers said in his opening monologue. “For example, the cold open was about Donald Trump and Kanye West. I was here when Donald Trump hosted in 2004. He played my father in a sketch.”

He then showed a photo of the skit, showing himself and Trump on a couch together. “Most people who have pictures of themselves with presidents get them framed. I did not,” he said.

He then moved on to West, saying he is a “huge” fan of his music — but said he was not surprised by West’s support for Trump after having an experience with him on SNL in the past.

“A lot of people are surprised Kanye supports Donald Trump, but I am not because I have met Kanye, and I am incapable of being surprised by him,” Meyers said. “One time, he was the musical guest, but we heard he wanted to do a sketch, so we pitched him a sketch where he would interrupt different award show speeches saying they had made a mistake and he should have won.”

He continued, “And Kanye said, ‘That’s hilarious because I do that,’ which is good self-awareness.”

“Here’s the reason I will never be surprised by Kanye West: That skit was in 2007, and he interrupted Taylor Swift in 2009,” Meyers revealed. “That whole time I was telling you that story, you thought it was based on him interrupting Taylor Swift. That hadn’t happened yet. Kanye did a sketch about how crazy it was he interrupted speeches, then two years later he was at an awards show and thought, ‘I should do it again.’”

He concluded, “So when people say ‘Are you surprised Kanye supports Trump?’ I say, ‘No.’”