Why Kanye West Gifted Kim Kardashian a Million Dollar Check Once

Kim Kardashian told a new story about the time that Kanye West gave her a $1 million check during her interview on the Pretty Big Deal With Ashley Graham podcast on Tuesday.

Graham dropped the first episode of her new podcast this week, and it is a doozy. Her interview with Kardashian was full of musings on the fashion world, fame in general and suriving a world of social media saturation. Along the way, they spared a few moments for Kardashian’s husband, who has been in the headlines a lot lately. Kardashian recalled a Mother’s Day gift from West that would have changed most peoples’ lives.

“He’s the cutest,” Kardashian gushed as she launched into the story. A brand offered me a million dollars to do a post on some of their clothing and they typically– I don’t want to say who the brand is — but they typically knock off Yeezy.”

Not wanting to offend her husband by getting involved with his unscrupulous competition, Kardashian went to West while considering the offer.

“Let me ask Kanye how he feels about it and he says, ‘No babe. I really don’t want you to do that.’ Understandable but that’s a lot of money.”

However, the offer clearly stuck with West as well, who ruminated on it for a full week.

“Mother’s Day was like the next week,” Kardashian recalled. “Mother’s Day comes and he happened to be recording out of town and I get my flowers and then I get an envelope delivered to the door. I opened the envelope and it was a million dollar check with a note saying thank you for always supporting me and not posting.”

“And then, in the rest of the envelope, it was a contract to be an owner of Yeezy — to have my percentage,” she went on. “And that was my Mother’s Day present.”

The gesture was both thoughtful and generous, and West and Graham agreed, but Kardashian said that the check was not just symbolic. In a half-joking tone she said that she absolutely cashed that check.

West and Graham covered all kinds of other topics during the interview. Not only did it give a rare insight into Kardashian’s mind, it set the tone for the rest of Graham’s upcoming podcasts. The iconic model has been pre-recording interviews with other massive stars and influencers, all for her new podcast endeavor.

Judging by a promotional video Graham posted on Instagram, the guest list is stacked. Future interviews include Amy Schumer, Lilly Singh and Noor Tagouri, among many others. The first episode is available through iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and anchor.fm for now, though it seems to be destined for more platforms in the future. Graham has set up a YouTube Channel for the show, and judging by her promos there could be high-production value video episodes on the way.