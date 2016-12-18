Kanye West Battles Mental Health Issues

#Listen: 911 call by @kanyewest‘s doctor is shedding new light on the concern for his mental health. #ABC13 https://t.co/TOGVWrnD7c — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) December 4, 2016

Kanye West is on the road to recovery. According to PEOPLE, just weeks after Kanye was released from the hospital after suffering a mental breakdown the rapper is finally making progress.

“He’s recovering, but not recovered,” a friend of the family said. “He’s sick and every day he gets better.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The source also admitted West was showing signs of a mental breakdown around Halloween saying, “He wasn’t making a lot of sense when he talked, and he was texting a lot of strange stuff to people.”

Two months before West was hospitalized, his wife Kim Kardashian, was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

As for the future, the source says, “This is something he will deal with for life, but he can conquer it.”

The family is currently working towards piecing their lives back together, and Kanye is living away from the family as he seeks outpatient care.