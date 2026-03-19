Kandi Burruss Divorce Settlement Details Reportedly Revealed

It looks like Kandi Burruss may not have been able to enforce her prenuptial agreement in his divorce from Todd Tucker. Reports surfaced last week that The Real Housewives of Atlanta staple and the former television producer finalized the details of their divorce, and must submit the terms to a Georgia court soon.

Now Media Takeout reports what Tucker is walking away with. And it’s not a bad settlement on his end.

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Burruss keeps her primary home, which was one of the biggest assets in dispute, as she purchased the home in cash prior to marrying Tucker. Tucker has been living in the guest house located on the property and has to vacate and give up any claims to the home entirely.

The former couple, who were married for 11 years and together for 15, fought over custody. Initially, Burruss sought joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children, but Tucker shot back and requested primary physical and joint legal custody, citing Burruss’ hectic travel and work schedule. She would later change her request to reflect asking for primary physical custody as well.

The report notes Tucker receives full control of their joint restaurant businesses, which both OLG and Blaze Steakhouse have since closed. Burruss will pay him a one-time settlement of $2 million and will cover all major expenses for their children. Tucker will receive monthly child support between $10,000 and $25,000, which depends on certain conditions tied to custody and expenses. He is expected to be the primary custodial parent, which means the children may live with him most of the time.

Burruss, who owns retail, an adult toy line, cosmetics companies, and various entertainment entities is worth an estimated $30 million. The terms of their prenup, which was detailed on their wedding special, detailed them splitting any profits from joint projects they worked on together during the marriage.