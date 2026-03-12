‘RHOA’ Star Comes to Divorce Settlement Amid Contentious Custody Battle

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have waved the white flag. After months of battling in court of custody and financial issues, the two have reportedly come to a divorce settlement, TMZ reports.

Burruss announced in November 2025 that she was filing for divorce after a decade of marriage. The two share two minor children and have a blended family of four, with each having adult daughters from previous relationships.

Much of their relationship was chronicled throughout Burruss’ 14 seasons on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Tucker was a supervising producer on the show, meeting Burruss in Season 4 of the show and marrying in a spinoff special.

Per the report, the two explained to the court that they hashed out a full and final settlement and they have been court ordered to submit their settlement paperwork, which covers child support and includes a parenting plan, by next week.

Initially, Burruss requested joint custody of their two kids, but changed her request to sole custody after Tucker demanded primary custody, citing Burruss’ hectic work schedule. They’ve filed paperwork against one another about each interfering with each other’s custodial time, and Tucker claimed Burruss kicked him out of their marital home and moved him into the guest house.

Burruss and Tucker wed in a lavish Coming to America themed ceremony in April 2014. They have a son, Ace, 10, and a daughter Blaze, 6. They had both children with the help of IVF, having Blaze with a surrogate.

They had several issues, a lot related to Burruss’ mother, Joyce, disagreeing with their marriage. Despite such, they had several successful businesses, primarily eateries throughout Atlanta. The two also co-produced several Broadway shows together.

In a recent interview with Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Burruss said a specific incident last July led to her making the decision to end their marriage. She has not specified what happened.