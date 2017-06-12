Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook’s ‘Family Expands’ With Look-Alike Addition

The 🐴🦄family expands 😂 welcome Shmooshy!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ @mrtankcook #bigbaycity #mascot A post shared by @normancook on May 21, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have expanded their family of four-legged friends.

The actress took to Instagram this week to introduce the world to the new miniature horse they had adopted.

“The [horse emoji] family expands [laughing face emoji] welcome Shmooshy!!!!!” the Big Bang Theory star captioned a sweet shot of her smooching her equestrian beau. Their bull dog and mini horse also posed for the camera.

Cuoco rescued the pint-sized pet through the Peeps Foundation and is chronicling the celebrity pet’s new life in California with her own Instagram, @LifeWith Smooshy.

The first post on the page explains that Cuoco and Smooshy bonded over their shared hairstyle.

“A few days ago this crazy girl @normancook walked in with my same hairstyle, and we became instant soul mates,” the caption reads. “She adopted me and now I am heading to LA to start my new life! Wahooo!!!!!”

