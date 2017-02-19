Celebrity Couples

Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Photo of Shopping With Boyfriend

Kaley Cuoco wants the world to know that she has nothing but love for her boyfriend Karl Cook. The 31-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her and her boyfriend shopping for furniture.

She captioned the photo, “Thrilled to announce @mrtankcook and I are still happy after our first time shopping for furniture together [laughing emoji] phew! [heart emoji].”

The Big Bang Theory actress has been sharing a lot of photos recently of her and Cook.

When she isn’t cutting up with the gang of BBT, Kaley Cuoco is actually a professional horseback rider. She regularly competes in competitions and just this week Cuoco has posted a slew of photos from her most recent equestrian event.

One of the photos showed Kaley taking a huge jump on riding a majestic, whitish-silver horse. The image caught the actress while blinking so she posted the photo with the hilarious caption: “When you fall asleep mid jump #eyescompletelyclosed.”

