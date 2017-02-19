Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Photo of Shopping With Boyfriend

Thrilled to announce @mrtankcook and I are still happy after our first time shopping for furniture together 😂 phew! 💖
Kaley Cuoco wants the world to know that she has nothing but love for her boyfriend Karl Cook. The 31-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her and her boyfriend shopping for furniture.
She captioned the photo, “Thrilled to announce @mrtankcook and I are still happy after our first time shopping for furniture together [laughing emoji] phew! [heart emoji].”
The Big Bang Theory actress has been sharing a lot of photos recently of her and Cook.
When she isn’t cutting up with the gang of BBT, Kaley Cuoco is actually a professional horseback rider. She regularly competes in competitions and just this week Cuoco has posted a slew of photos from her most recent equestrian event.
One of the photos showed Kaley taking a huge jump on riding a majestic, whitish-silver horse. The image caught the actress while blinking so she posted the photo with the hilarious caption: “When you fall asleep mid jump #eyescompletelyclosed.”
