Watch the Moment Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Officially Married

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook’s wedding was held on Saturday night, and the couple put their own twist on the ceremony as they said their “I do’s.”

In particular, the couple made an unexpected choice for the wedding’s officiator. Instead of a preacher, another religious figure or a legal official, they chose Cuoco’s sister, Briana Cuoco.

As video from the ceremony shows, Briana, a singer and actress, led the couple in their vows. She took on a personal tone for the event, which was held Rancho Santa Fe, California, filled with light moments of humor.

In the vows section of the ceremony, Cook vowed to stick with Cuoco in the “wonder moments and tough moments.” Briana then asked asked Cuoco to always put Cook first; however, she made a slight error. She accidentally asked Cuoco if she would put herself first, to everyone in attendance’s delight.

“I don’t think that was an accident,” Cuoco joked at altar.

Briana then wrapped things up with a sweet note on behalf of the couple’s friends and family.

“Oh my gosh. I love you both so much,” Briana said at the end of ceremony. “Everyone is here and travelled across the country and across the state because we love you so much. It will be our privileges to watch as you go on this amazing journey together.”

In her official proclamation, Briana pointed out that she has the authority to marry the couple, or, at least, the internet site she was ordained from said she did.

“So by the power invested in me by the state of California and a very questionable website where I got ordained, I now pronounce you husband and wife,” She said.

Briana then asked for all those in attendance to raise their shot glasses high. She led a toast to the newlyweds as she presented them for the very first time as man and wife.

Other special moments throughout the evening were captured on social media with the hashtag “#KCSquared”, such as the couple’s walk back down the aisle to Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” their first dance and several fun moments taken from the reception.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @laurentatumevents