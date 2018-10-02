Kaley Cuoco Marks 3-Month Wedding Anniversary With Dedication to Husband Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco is marking her three-month wedding anniversary with a sweet dedication to her husband Karl Cook.

Taking to Instagram, Cuoco shared a photo of the two smiling at each other and called him her #mcm (man crush monday).

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also included bride and groom emojis in her caption and refered to Cook as her “darling.”

Many of Cuoco’s fans and followers have commented on her post, with so many of them gushing over the happy couple.

“Don’t stop now ! My wife and I will be looking at 41 years together next June. Don’t let ANYTHING get in the way of the love you have,” one fan wrote.

“This, my darling, is the very very very very very best picture of you since you have been in show business taking pictures for the public! It is beautiful and you both give me such hope thank you,” another follower said.

“Oh my gosh, LOVE this picture and seeing you so happy! Cheers to a long life together,” someone else commented.

Following the couple’s big wedding day, Cook took to Instagram to publicly share the vows he wrote to his blushing bride.

“Kaley… I hate you the least of all people in the world. Outside of you I have no need for anything,” Cook’s vows began. “Without you I am nothing. I thought I would read something I wrote three days after the first night we met.”

“We felt safe, challenged, and free. We could be who we are without thought for the ridiculous complexities of social norms,” the vows continued. “It was as if we were floating on a magic carpet not bound by the slings and arrows that entrap so many. We talked and talked rejecting the very idea of time or place.”

“There is a rhythm and a pulse to us like ocean waves crashing upon the rocks; just like those waves on those rocks we feel like a force of nature. All these raw and beautiful feelings exude from deep deep within me from a tiny and at the same time vacuous corner,” Cook continued. “I guess that is the power of a true human connection.”

“If you can not tell I have loved you from the very first night we met. Every day since then has been only devoted to you,” he added. “From waking to midday to night time to sleeping, nothing but who we are together matters.”

“I promise to understand you plucking my unibrow comes from a place of love. I promise to remove any errant insect that journeys into our home. I promise to love and take care of all our animals no matter what and how many we bring home,” Cook’s vows concluded. “From this breathe to my very last… I am yours.’ “

Cuoco and Cook were married on June 30, with the wedding ceremony being held in front of a number of their friends, family, and pets.