Grateful Dead Founding Member Dies: Bassist Phil Lesh Was 84

Bassist Phil Lesh, a founding member of the Grateful Dead, has died. He was 84. Lesh’s reps shared the sad news on Instagram, alongside a photo of the iconic rock musician, though no cause of death was disclosed.

“Phil Lesh, bassist and founding member of The Grateful Dead, passed peacefully this morning,” reads the social media statement. “He was surrounded by his family and full of love. Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love. We request that you respect the Lesh family’s privacy at this time.”

Lesh co-founded The Grateful Dead in 1965 with Jerry Garcia (lead guitar and vocals), Bob Weir (rhythm guitar and vocals), Ron “Pigpen” McKernan (keyboards, harmonica, and vocals), and Bill Kreutzmann (drums). Garcia and McKernan have both since passed on as well.

The original Grateful Dead was active from 1965 until Garcia’s death in 1995. Throughout their career, the band released nearly two dozen studio albums — as well as numerous live recordings — and became famous for their constant touring. After the Grateful Dead disbanded, Lesh continued to play with the other members in the offshoot bands The Other Ones and The Dead, as well as performing with his own band, Phil Lesh and Friends.

While Lesh’s cause of death is currently unknown, the bassist faced many big health issues over the past three decades, such as prostate cancer, bladder cancer, back surgery, and a chronic hepatitis C infection that led him to have a liver transplant.

Lesh is survived by his wife, Jill, and their two sons, Grahame and Brian.