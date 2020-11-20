Kaley Cuoco Calls Husband Karl Cook 'Creepy and Weird' for Recording Her While Sleeping

✖

Fans may best know her from her role as Penny on The Big Bang Theory, but thanks to her husband Karl Cook, fans are getting to see a whole new side of actress Kaley Cuoco. Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, Cuoco finally broke her silence on her husband’s tendency to flood his Instagram account with some embarrassing photos and videos of her sleeping.

As the former American Idol winner played a montage of some of the best photos and videos that Cook has taken of a sleeping Couco over the years of their relationship, the Flight Attendant star quipped that her husband and his unusual habit are "creepy and weird." Cuoco noted that Cook's "Instagram is devoted to horses, gardening and trolling me. Those are his three favorite things." Although Cook gets a kick out of capturing her "in the most ridiculous positions" and "the most unflattering" situations, the actress admitted that she doesn't take any offense, assuring Clarkson and fans that she is "happy as can be right there."

Cuoco and Cook, an equestrian and the son of billionaire Scott Cook, began dating in began dating in 2016 after meeting at a horse show and made their first public appearance as a couple in September that same year. Their relationship sparked just a year after The Big Bang Theory star's divorce from tennis player Ryan Sweeting after almost two years of marriage. Cook dropped to one knee and popped the question on her birthday in November 2017 after dating for nearly two years. The couple tied the knot on June 30, 2018 at a horse stable near San Diego, California surrounded by family and friends.

"I don't think it was love at first sight for us," Cuoco told Us Weekly of their relationship earlier this year. "We had met and it was like a weird meeting. It kind of happened later."

Cuoco and Cook recently took another major step in their relationship. In March of this year, nearly two years after saying "I do," the couple finally moved in together. Ahead of the big move, the actress had said that she was "actually excited" and that both she and Cook were "totally ready, you know… We do both travel a lot, which I think is very healthy. Our time at home is minimal, which makes us super appreciate it."