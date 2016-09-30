Kaley Cuoco and New Beau Karl Cook Make Red Carpet Couple’s Debut

(Photo: Getty/Jon Kopaloff)

Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Karl Cook made their red carpet debut as a couple and they couldnt have looked cuter.

The two attended a Longines Masters Los Angeles Gala in Long Beach, California on Thursday before the kick-off of the equestrian competition.

The Big Bang Theory actress stunned in a colorful floor length wrap dress, which complemented Cook’s powder gray suit and vintage-inspired blue hat.

While this may have been the couple’s first time walking the red carpet hand-in-hand, they haven’t been shy on social media.

Bliss ✨💫💕💕💕 A photo posted by @normancook on Sep 11, 2016 at 9:22pm PDT

Cuoco also took to Instagram before the event to give fans a close-up look at her stylist’s work.

“Shocked that my girls actually did an OK job tonight,” she jokingly captioned the flawless photo.