Kaley Cuoco and New Beau Karl Cook Make Red Carpet Couple’s Debut

Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Karl Cook made their red carpet debut as a couple and they couldnt have looked cuter.
The two attended a Longines Masters Los Angeles Gala in Long Beach, California on Thursday before the kick-off of the equestrian competition.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The Big Bang Theory actress stunned in a colorful floor length wrap dress, which complemented Cook’s powder gray suit and vintage-inspired blue hat.
While this may have been the couple’s first time walking the red carpet hand-in-hand, they haven’t been shy on social media.
Cuoco also took to Instagram before the event to give fans a close-up look at her stylist’s work.
“Shocked that my girls actually did an OK job tonight,” she jokingly captioned the flawless photo.