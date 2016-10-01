Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Compete in the Longines Masters Equestrian Competition

Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Karl Cook are certainly having a weekend! Not only did they make their red carpet debut on Friday, but the two are also competing in the Longines Masters of Los Angeles equestrian event in Long Beach, California, according to ET.

Both Cuoco and Cook both have quite the affinity for horses. Cuoco recently admitted that one of the reasons she feels so happy and connected to Cook is because of their shared love of horses and equestrian events. So, it’s only natural that the two would look to compete in this prestigious event.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Master’s series is one of the most prestigious competitions in the world. Cook and Cuoco are competing in separate events – Cuoco competing under the name Kay Christine. At least they don’t have to worry about competing against each other.

During the opening night gala, the duo made their first red carpet appearance together. Cook looked dapper in a light blue suit and a blue hat, while Cuoco was stunning in a printed Mary Katrantzou maxi dress. The gala was hosted by Australia’s Iggy Azalea, who made a resolution to compete in the competition in 2016.

This is Cuoco’s first relationship after her short marriage to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping her and Cook. The new couple isn’t shy when it comes to sharing their happiness on social media. It’s great seeing the two smiling so much.